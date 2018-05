GAZA (Reuters) - Israel's military struck and demolished an underground attack tunnel in northern Gaza that was meant to cross into Israel, a military spokesman said.

Gaza residents said the explosions targeted a large electricity generator and a militant outpost.

No injuries were reported in Gaza.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Ros Russell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.