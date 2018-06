Israeli fighter jets hit 25 targets in Gaza; United Nations warns that Palestinian territory 'is on brink of war'

Jerusalem: Israeli fighter jets hit 25 targets in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory, the army said.

Around 30 projectiles, including rockets, were fired overnight from Gaza towards Israel, the Israeli army said in a statement.

The fresh hostilities came with tensions high in Gaza after mass protests and clashes broke out along the border on 30 March. At least 132 Palestinians have been killed. There have been no Israeli fatalities.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other international stakeholders have warned that Gaza is close to the brink of war.

"The Hamas terror organisation targeted Israeli civilians throughout the night with a severe rocket attack and is dragging the Gaza Strip and its civilians down a deteriorating path," the Israeli army said.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008 and observe a tense ceasefire that is regularly shaken by hostile acts.