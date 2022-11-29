New Delhi: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Monday described Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as “propaganda” and “vulgar”.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked” to see the film being screened at the film festival.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.

“I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life,” Lapid said.

The Israeli left-wing filmmaker has a long history of criticising the Israeli state and his comments on the Hindi flick shouldn’t have come as a surprise. We take a look at his past statements against his homeland and Israeli identity

Lapid’s seething swipe at Israeli identity

In July 2021, Lapid’s love-hate relationship with his homeland played out in his competition entry ‘Ahed’s Knee’ to Cannes Film Festival 2021, a back-of-beyond tale inspired by his own experience of government meddling. The film divided critics, and Lapid said his own conflicted sense of identity had crept into it.

‘Ahed’s Knee’ is perhaps his most autobiographical film yet. It follows a director who travels to a remote village in Israel to screen his latest film. There, he is greeted by a young officer for the Ministry of Culture, who is there to make sure that the filmmaker toes the line. The film is based on a similar experience that Lapid had in 2014.

“A sort of intimacy towards Israel sneaked behind my back and got into the screen,” he told a news conference, adding that he was more interested in inner conflicts than in politics.

“I want to show how people’s souls are changed, tormented, perverted sometimes by a state, by a place, less than talking about the state of Israel itself,” he had said.

‘Israeli collective soul is a sick soul’

One year after he finished his mandatory military service in Israel, Lapid suddenly decided, at age 21, to move to France. “It was from one day to the other,” the Tel Aviv-based director recalls in an interview during the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I was like Jean d’Arc who hears the divine voice: ‘Run away!’ So I ran away.”

Two decades and three films later, the director revisited that period of his life with the feature Synonyms, a fictionalised and confrontational parable about an ex-Israel Defense Force solider named Yoav (Tom Mercier) who flees to Paris and stops speaking Hebrew in an attempt to escape his own culture.

In an interview to nowtoronto.com, when asked you mention the character in Synonyms running away from his own country in disgust, he said, “The film talks about the collective Israeli soul and the Israeli collective soul is a sick soul. Something in the deepest essence of the Israeli existence is false – is rotten. It’s not just Benjamin Netanyahu – it’s not special to Israel. But, at the same time, I think this Israeli sickness or nature is characterised by young Israeli men muscular, smiling, who don’t raise any questions and don’t have any doubts. They are extremely proud of being Israeli. They have a totally dichotomist vision of existence: Us versus all the others.”

Normalising Israeli occupation

In an opinion piece for Haaretz.com, Lapid had said that the Samaria Film Fund’s true objective was to normalise Israeli control of the West Bank even as it pretended to be an ordinary film foundation.

“The Samaria Film Fund is a regional foundation in an area that is defined by both international law and Israeli law as an “occupied territory.” An area over which even right-wing governments have not applied Israeli law. An area under military rule that operates on the basis of temporary regulations. An area in which the legitimacy of Israeli rule is at the core of a deep dispute around the world and in Israel itself, even if words like “occupation” and “oppression” have become so much white noise here. Not one nation in the world recognises Israeli sovereignty over Samaria,” he had written.

“Therefore, while pretending to be a film foundation, the Samaria Film Fund ’s true objective is to normalise Israeli control of the area. To create an illusion through the use of cinema that Samaria is just one more province of the State of Israel,” he added.

