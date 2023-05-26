Israeli civilian fatally shoots suspected Palestinian assailant in West Bank settlement
The Palestinian health ministry stated a Palestinian had been killed 'by occupation (Israeli) fire' in the southern West Bank, but did not name the victim
An Israeli civilian shot dead a suspected Palestinian assailant Friday following an attempted knife assault in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army.
The Palestinian health ministry stated a Palestinian had been killed “by occupation (Israeli) fire” in the southern West Bank, but did not name the victim.
The army reported an “infiltration” in the Teneh Omarim community south of Hebron in a terse statement, saying a “terrorist attempted to stab a civilian” before being “neutralised.”
Related Articles
According to the IDF, there were no Israeli injuries.
According to an army official, the alleged attacker was shot by a civilian.
It was unclear if that person was the intended victim of the purported stabbing incident.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War. Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, it is home to some three million Palestinians.
About 490,000 Israelis live in the occupied territory in settlements deemed illegal under international law.
Since the start of the year, at least 154 Palestinians, 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
TikTok-influenced smuggling: How Fruit Roll-Ups have become contraband in Israel
Because of a recipe that spread widely on TikTok, Fruit Roll-Ups have become an obsession in Israel, and Americans are trying to bring excessive amounts of the snack into the country. The reason for it all? People in Israel want their ice cream to crunch, and they’re willing to pay
Renewed fighting rocks Gaza but Egyptian mediators keeps up truce push
The violence between Israel and Gaza continued on Friday, as Egyptian mediators made a new effort to put an end to the conflict, which has claimed dozens of lives over several days
Israel deploys heavy police presence ahead of contentious march by flag-waving Jewish nationalists in Jerusalem
Despite an increase in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the previous year and fierce fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza last week, police have chosen to allow thousands of protesters to walk the usual path via the Old City's Damascus Gate