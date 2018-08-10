Israeli aircraft bomb building in Gaza City: residents

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli aircraft bombed a multi-storey building in Gaza City on Thursday, local residents said, a few hours after Palestinian militants fired a long-range rocket at Israel's largest southern city.

At least four people were hurt in the air strike, health officials said. An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment. The explosion shook buildings in Gaza City as dust and grey smoke filled the air, a Reuters witness said.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by Andrew Roche)

