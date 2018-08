Israel warns Iran against closing key Red Sea waterway

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Wednesday that if it were to try to block the key Red Sea Bab al-Mandeb strait, it would likely face an international coalition which would include Israel.

"If Iran will try to block the straits of Bab al-Mandeb, I am certain that it will find itself confronting an international coalition that will be determined to prevent this and this coalition will also include all of Israel's military branches."

Netanyahu was speaking at a passing out parade for new naval officers in Haifa, where Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman added in a separate speech that Israel had "recently heard of threats to harm Israeli ships in Red Sea." He gave no further details.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

