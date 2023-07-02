Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 billion deal

The Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that Israel has authorised the acquisition of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter fighters in a $3 billion contract.

The extra 25 Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-35s will raise the total number of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75, according to the ministry, which added that the contract will be funded through the US defence aid package Israel gets.

The F-35 was acquired by Israel as the first country outside of the United States. According to its air force head, Israel was the first to operate the jet in combat in May 2018.

The F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and is known in Israel by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).

According to the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Lockheed Martin and engine producer Pratt & Whitney have agreed to integrate Israeli defence industries in the production of aircraft components.

