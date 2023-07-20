Israel to allow Palestinian Americans entry in bid to qualify for US visa waiver program

As part of an agreement to qualify for a visa waiver programme with the US, Israel said on Wednesday that it will enable all American citizens, including dual-nationality Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip, to enter the country through its international airport.

For years, Israel has lobbied for visa-free entrance for its nationals to the United States, a luxury enjoyed by 40 nations, largely in Europe and Asia.

However, that request has been rejected due to the US government’s insistence that the country treat all American citizens equally at its borders, including Palestinian Americans, who are frequently prohibited from entering the country through Israel’s Ben-Gurion airport. Travellers to the occupied West Bank or Gaza Strip must instead arrive through neighbouring Jordan or Egypt.

Other Americans of Arab heritage or Muslim faith, as well as US residents with political beliefs Israel considers disagreeable, have reported similar limitations.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US “will monitor not just their implementation of these policies, but their compliance with these policies and compliance with other facets of the Visa Waiver Program” and decide on 30 September whether to admit Israel.

Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said the regulation would take effect Thursday and will strengthen ties between the countries and “bring us closer to full qualification for the terms of the US government to the visa waiver program.”

The Israeli statement avoided mention of the word Palestinians, but said the protocol would allow entry to “every single American, including Americans with dual nationality, American residents of Judea and Samaria” — the biblical terms for the occupied West Bank — “and American residents of the Gaza Strip.”