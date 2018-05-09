You are here:
Israel targeted Syrian army position - pro-Assad commander

World Reuters May 09, 2018 02:06:56 IST

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike targeted a Syrian army position in the Kisweh area south of Damascus on Tuesday but caused no casualties, a commander in the regional alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Reuters.

Syrian state news agency SANA had reported the sound of explosions near Kisweh and said Syrian air defences fired at and destroyed two Israeli missiles in the Kisweh area.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 02:06 AM

