Israel targeted Syrian army position - pro-Assad commander

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike targeted a Syrian army position in the Kisweh area south of Damascus on Tuesday but caused no casualties, a commander in the regional alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Reuters.

Syrian state news agency SANA had reported the sound of explosions near Kisweh and said Syrian air defences fired at and destroyed two Israeli missiles in the Kisweh area.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

