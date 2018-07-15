Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Israel taking 'strong action against Gaza aggression': Israeli official

World Reuters Jul 15, 2018 00:05:26 IST

Israel taking 'strong action against Gaza aggression': Israeli official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has decided "to take strong action against Gaza aggression", an Israeli government official said on Saturday after the worst flare-up of fighting since a 2014 Israel-Gaza war.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli military struck dozens of militant targets in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets across the border throughout Saturday. At least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike and at least three Israelis wounded by Palestinian rockets fired into Israel.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores