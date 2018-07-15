Israel taking 'strong action against Gaza aggression': Israeli official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has decided "to take strong action against Gaza aggression", an Israeli government official said on Saturday after the worst flare-up of fighting since a 2014 Israel-Gaza war.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli military struck dozens of militant targets in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets across the border throughout Saturday. At least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike and at least three Israelis wounded by Palestinian rockets fired into Israel.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

