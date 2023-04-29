Israel strikes wound three civilians in Syria, says state media

Damascus, Syria: Israeli airstrikes early on Saturday bombed a location close to the Syrian city of Homs, injuring three civilians, according to state media. A war monitor claimed a Hezbollah ammunition storage was hit.

Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory over the course of the country’s more than ten-year civil war, mostly focusing on Iranian-backed troops, Lebanese Hezbollah members, and Syrian army locations.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.

“At around 00:50 (2150 GMT)… the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles, from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting several positions in the vicinity of the city of Homs,” state news agency SANA reported.

“Three civilians were wounded and a civilian petrol station caught fire and a number of fuel tanks and trucks were burned,” it said, adding that Syrian air defences had intercepted some of the missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said “Israeli missiles destroyed a munitions depot belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah at the Dabaa military airport” in the countryside of Homs province.

Without reporting any casualties, it said there were “loud explosions as the munitions in the depot blew up, with fires seen burning at the site”.

On April 2, Israel carried out similar strikes targeting a Hezbollah depot in the Dabaa airport area, the Observatory had said, killing two pro-Iran fighters and wounding five soldiers.

On Monday, Israel’s army shelled a position belonging to a pro-Iran group in southern Syria near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the second such bombardment in days, the Observatory said at the time.

With inputs from agencies

