Israel says Pompeo to visit soon, help with its gas exports

HAIFA, Israel (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel imminently to help with its plan to export natural gas to Europe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"In a few days, the leaders of Cyprus and Greece will come here, together with ...Pompeo, to advance a gas pipeline from Israel to Europe via these countries," he told naval cadets in the port city of Haifa.

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)

