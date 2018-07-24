You are here:
Israel rejects Russian offer to keep Iranian forces 100 km from Golan - official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Monday rebuffed a Russian offer to keep Iranian forces in Syria at least 100 kilometers from the Golan Heights ceasefire line, an Israeli official said on Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the issue came up during a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a visiting Russian delegation led by Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

The official said that Netanyahu told Lavrov "we will not allow the Iranians to establish themselves even 100 kilometers from the border."

