Israel protesters gather ahead of planned judicial reform vote

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday to protest planned law revisions that they claim would lead to a more authoritarian administration.

Demonstrators have continued the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, which returned to power in December with the support of ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right supporters.

Israeli media claimed that 150,000 people attended Saturday’s demonstration in Tel Aviv, the 27th since the reform agenda was presented in January, ahead of a vote in parliament on a major part of the proposed revamp on Monday.

The number of protestors is not disclosed by the police.

“We must act against what the Netanyahu government is doing to our country and to the Israeli dream,” historian Yuval Noah Harari told the rally.

“If the Netanyahu government does not stop, it will soon learn what happens when we get angry,” he said.

According to an AFP journalist, police used water cannons to disperse some 100 protestors who had stopped a major roadway in the seaside city.

The administration claims that judicial reform, which would give politicians more control over the courts, is required to achieve a healthier balance of power.

Following failed talks with the opposition in the aftermath of Netanyahu’s late March announcement of a “pause” to allow for dialogue, the government is going on the offensive again this week.

The first reading of a law aiming at removing the judiciary’s authority to pronounce on the “reasonableness” of government choices will take place on Monday.

One of its potential effects would be on the appointment of ministers. Netanyahu in January was forced to dismiss cabinet member Aryeh Deri after intervention by the Supreme Court over a previous tax evasion conviction.

Organisers have announced a day of protest for Tuesday.

Amit Lev, 40, a tech executive, said: “If we don’t stop what is happening now, there’ll be no going back.”

He said the draft law to be introduced on Monday “is part of a series of laws, each of which allows the passage of the other”.

These laws, he said, aim “to prevent the judiciary from criticising government decisions that do not fall under the remit of any other law”.

Nira, a 59-year-old physiotherapist who preferred not to give her last name, said: “If this law passes we will not be able to live as we wish. I’m not at peace right now about our future here.”