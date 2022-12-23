Israel: Palestinian 'terrorist' shot dead after ramming car into police officers; Watch video

Tel Aviv: Three police officers were injured after a vehicle rammed them during a terror attack in Kafr Qasim, an Arab city east of Tel Aviv, in the wee hours on Friday, law enforcement officials told local media.

According to police, the assailant, Naim Badir, allegedly called officers to a building’s parking lot, claiming a violent incident had occurred.

However, when they reached there, the accused pulled out a loaded makeshift submachine gun and opened fire.

Reportedly, Badir later decamped in the building after his gun apparently jammed.

The assailant then threw Molotov cocktails at a police car.

Several more firebombs were later discovered on the roof of the building where Badir had escaped.

He then got into his car and rammed into the officers, injuring three of them lightly.

Officers returned fire, killing the attacker on the spot. Later, a knife was also found in his car.

According to police, the incident was a terror attack.

After the incident police shared a video of the incident in which Badir was shown as the first one to open fire.

The video cuts out before the attacker gets into a car and speeds toward the officers in reverse before slamming into another vehicle next to the police.

Early this morning, Naim Badir, a resident of Kafr Qasim, called cops and claimed there had been a violent incident. He then opened fire and rammed officers with his car, before being shot dead. pic.twitter.com/ZTxq1TDSRk — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 23, 2022

According to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, “the officers reacted quickly and prevented a larger attack planned against police forces.”

Following an assessment with various security officials, including the Shin Bet security service, Central District Commander Avi Bitton stated, “it appears to have been a terror attack planned days earlier.”

Police sent reinforcements, including special forces units, to the area and were looking for more suspects.

Reports from the Israeli media allege that despite the video evidence, Badir’s family vehemently denied the attack and accused police of murdering him in cold blood.

“Our son did not plan any attack,” they said. “It’s a fallacious claim by police to hide its failures in facing crime in Arab society,” a statement from the family said.

“If that’s terror,” a member of Kafr Qassim’s community council told media anonymously, “then police and the Shin Bet should call the murder of Firas Heib terror, and they should call the murder at the Haifa restaurant terror.”

“We need to wait for the motive to become clear,” said Mayor Adel Badir, before ruling it terrorism.

The incident occurred amid high tensions and frequent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians,

with the majority of the violence occurring in the West Bank.

An Israeli anti-terror offensive has primarily targeted the northern West Bank in response to a series of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have killed 31 people since the beginning of the year.

The operation has netted more than 2,500 arrests in near-nightly raids, and has also left 170 Palestinians dead, many of them — but not all — while carrying out attacks or during clashes with security forces.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen in Nablus leaving a member of the Hamas terror group dead.

A Palestinian rammed a car into a motorist in Tel Aviv earlier this month. Police prosecutors said Monday that they intend to charge the suspect with terrorism after an investigation revealed that the motive for the incident was

nationalistic.

