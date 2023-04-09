Israel launches attack on Syria after rocket fire

Jerusalem: The Israeli army declared early on Sunday that it was “currently striking” a region in Syria from which missiles had been fired the night before.

The army issued a brief statement in which it stated that the attack was carried out in reaction to rockets fired towards Israeli territory, according to AFP.

It also stated that it used a drone to target the aircraft from which the rockets were launched.

Six rockets were fired from Syria, with some of them landing in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to the defence forces, which added that warning sirens were activated in many regions.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move that was never recognised by the international community.

Saturday and Sunday’s exchanges of fire come after an escalation in violence in the region.

On Wednesday, Israeli riot police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque in a pre-dawn raid aiming to dislodge “law-breaking youths and masked agitators” they said had barricaded themselves inside.

More than 30 rockets were shot into Israel from Lebanese territory on Thursday, which the Israeli army blamed on Palestinian groups.

In response, the army carried out strikes in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

With inputs from agencies

