Israel kills Hamas commander in first targeted strike in years

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel killed a Hamas commander in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in what the military described as a targeted strike and Palestinians said was the first such action since the 2014 war in the Palestinian enclave.

A military statement said that Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudri had been responsible for transfering funds from Iran to armed factions in Gaza. Palestinian witnesses said he was killed in an air strike on his car.

(Writing by Dan Williams and Nidal al-Mughrabi)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

