You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Israel holds Turkish woman on suspicion of security offences

World Reuters Jun 15, 2018 03:06:21 IST

Israel holds Turkish woman on suspicion of security offences

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Turkish woman is under arrest in Israel on suspicion of security offences, an Israeli official said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old is "suspected of endangering national security and contacts with terrorist organisations," the official told Reuters.

The official declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the woman's arrest or whether she had been assigned a lawyer ahead of any court proceedings.

Turkish Anadolu Agency quoted a lawyer for the woman as saying she was suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organisation. The report said the woman was arrested by Israeli police at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Relations between Israel and Turkey have often been tense in the past few years.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israel's policy towards the Palestinians, an issue that resonates with many Turks, including the nationalist and religious voters who form the base of his support. Turkey holds an election on June 24.

(Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 03:06 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores