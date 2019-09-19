You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Israel election 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu calls on rival Benny Gantz to form coalition as exit polls indicate no clear winner

World Agence France-Presse Sep 19, 2019 13:35:37 IST

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz on Thursday to form a unity government together as election results showed both without an obvious path to a majority coalition

  • Netanyahu, in a video message, said he preferred to form a right-wing coalition, but the results showed it was not possible

  • The admission was a major development following Israel's general election on Tuesday that has put Netanyahu's status as the country's longest-serving prime minister at risk

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz on Thursday to form a unity government together as election results showed both without an obvious path to a majority coalition.

Netanyahu, in a video message, said he preferred to form a right-wing coalition, but the results showed it was not possible.

Israel election 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu calls on rival Benny Gantz to form coalition as exit polls indicate no clear winner

File image of Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reuters

The admission was a major development following Israel's general election on Tuesday that has put Netanyahu's status as the country's longest-serving prime minister at risk.

"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said.

"But unfortunately the election results show that this is not possible."

He went on to call on Gantz to form a "broad unity government today."

Gantz had not yet responded, but he has repeatedly called for a unity government.

It is unclear however if he would accept such a government with Netanyahu, who faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead, remaining as prime minister.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 13:35:37 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores