World Reuters May 09, 2018 00:49:05 IST

Israel declares high alert over Iranian actions in Syria

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has instructed local authorities in the Israeli-held Golan Heights to "unlock and ready (bomb) shelters" after identifying what the military described as "irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria".

The military statement further said that its defence systems had been deployed "and IDF (Israel Defence Force) troops are on high alert for an attack".

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 00:49 AM

