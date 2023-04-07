World

Israel begins airstrikes on Gaza following rocket barrage from Lebanon

Earlier in the day, militants in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel. Regional tensions have escalated after Israeli police raided Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site- the Al-Aqsa Mosque

FP Staff April 07, 2023 03:16:48 IST
Israel begins airstrikes on Gaza following rocket barrage from Lebanon

Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel, April 6, 2023. AP

The Israeli military on Thursday said it struck targets in the Gaza Strip following a day of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory and from Lebanon.

A pair of explosions were heard in Gaza late Thursday. It was not immediately clear what was targeted.

The airstrikes came as Israel’s Security Cabinet was meeting to discuss a response to the rocket fire.

Earlier in the day, militants in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel, the Israeli military said, forcing people across the country’s northern frontier into bomb shelters.

The IDF said that 34 rockets had been fired at Israel and that 25 were shot down by the Iron Dome aerial defence system. Five rockets struck Israeli territory and the rest of the strikes were being investigated, security forces added.

Regional tensions have escalated after Israeli police raided Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site- the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The unusually large salvo of rockets raised fears of a wider conflagration, as Israel’s arch enemy, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, holds sway over much of southern Lebanon.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 07, 2023 03:26:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, clash with worshippers at Jerusalem holy site
World

Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, clash with worshippers at Jerusalem holy site

Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Wednesday and attacked Palestinian worshippers, Palestinian media reported, raising fears of wider tensions as Islamic and Jewish holidays overlap

Turkey's President Erdogan condemns police raid at Al-Aqsa mosque
World

Turkey's President Erdogan condemns police raid at Al-Aqsa mosque

Israeli police battled with Palestinians within Jerusalem's holy site on Wednesday, resulting in an exchange of rockets and air strikes as the Jewish Passover coincided with Ramadan

WATCH: Israeli forces forcibly remove Palestinians from al-Aqsa mosque during Ramzan
World

WATCH: Israeli forces forcibly remove Palestinians from al-Aqsa mosque during Ramzan

Police entered the mosque after receiving information that some of the Muslim men and women who had barricaded themselves inside were planning to conduct riots