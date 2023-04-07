Israel begins airstrikes on Gaza following rocket barrage from Lebanon

The Israeli military on Thursday said it struck targets in the Gaza Strip following a day of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory and from Lebanon.

A pair of explosions were heard in Gaza late Thursday. It was not immediately clear what was targeted.

The airstrikes came as Israel’s Security Cabinet was meeting to discuss a response to the rocket fire.

Earlier in the day, militants in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel, the Israeli military said, forcing people across the country’s northern frontier into bomb shelters.

The IDF said that 34 rockets had been fired at Israel and that 25 were shot down by the Iron Dome aerial defence system. Five rockets struck Israeli territory and the rest of the strikes were being investigated, security forces added.

Regional tensions have escalated after Israeli police raided Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site- the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The unusually large salvo of rockets raised fears of a wider conflagration, as Israel’s arch enemy, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, holds sway over much of southern Lebanon.

