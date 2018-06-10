You are here:
Israel Army says air strike on Gaza Strip destroyed Hamas' undersea tunnel on 3 June

World AFP Jun 10, 2018 21:49:08 IST

Jerusalem: An Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip destroyed a Hamas tunnel giving frogmen unseen access to the sea from their base, the Israeli Army said on Sunday.

Representational image. AFP

Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters that the tunnel, the first of its kind discovered by Israeli intelligence, was hit on 3 June in the north of the strip as Israeli aircraft pounded over a dozen militant targets in Gaza. He said it was probable there were more like it not yet located by Israel.

"We continue to monitor using all our operational, technical and intelligence capabilities that we have at our disposal," he added. Last week's strikes were launched in retaliation for rockets fired at Israel by Palestinians in Gaza.

Conricus said that the tunnel ran from a military facility of Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas into the Mediterranean sea, "a few dozen metres away" at a depth underwater of two to three metres.

"It could have facilitated hostile activity against the state of Israel," he said, adding that the tunnel's underwater exit was about three kilometres from Israel's border. He said that the tunnel had been used in Hamas training and was "operational".

Clashes with troops on Gaza's land border have seen least 129 Palestinians killed since protests broke out along the Gaza border on 30 March. There have been no Israeli fatalities.

Protests peaked on 14 May when at least 61 Palestinians were killed in demonstrations to coincide with the controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.


