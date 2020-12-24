Israel announces third nationwide COVID-19 lockdown; schools to remain partially open
This comes just days after Israel launched a nationwide inoculation programme after receiving the first consignment of the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech
Jerusalem: Israel announced Thursday that it will impose a nationwide lockdown from next week, its third of the COVID-19 pandemic, just days after it began vaccinations against the virus.
"A general lockdown will be imposed from 17:00 on Sunday for two weeks," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.
"There is an option to extend the lockdown for an additional two weeks, unless the basic reproduction number (for the virus) falls below 1 and the number of new cases per day falls below 1,000."
Israelis will be barred from travelling more than one kilometre from their homes and businesses will be closed except for deliveries.
Exceptions will be made for those travelling for vaccinations and schools will remain partially open for some age groups.
The new lockdown comes after a sharp rebound in the infection rate since the last lockdown in September, when the per capita infection rate was among the highest in the world.
In a population of nine million, Israel has now confirmed 385,022 coronavirus cases, 3,150 of them fatal.
Israel launched a nationwide inoculation programme on Monday after receiving a first consignment of the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
On Wednesday, the health ministry confirmed four cases of a new strain of COVID-19 that emerged in southern England and that British health officials believe spreads faster.
In response, Israel this week banned foreign nationals arriving from Britain, Denmark or South Africa, where a separate new strain has emerged.
It also imposed a mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from abroad.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'Be sleek and silent': How China's powerful censors shaped news in early days of COVID-19 pandemic
Chinese authorities issued strict commands on the content and tone of news coverage, directed paid trolls to inundate social media with party-line blather and deployed security forces to muzzle unsanctioned voices
COVID-19 does not affect auditory system or cause permanent hearing loss, new study suggests
Researchers studied the activity of the hair cells in the ear and the electrical activity in the brainstem starting from the ear until it is perceived by the brain
COVID-19 patients at high risk during first 10 days of leaving hospital, finds study
According to the researchers, by the end of 60 days, a COVID-19 patients' overall risk of readmission or death was lower than that for patients of heart failure or pneumonia