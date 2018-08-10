You are here:
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to end Gaza flare-up: Palestinian officials

World Reuters Aug 10, 2018 02:09:46 IST

GAZA (Reuters) - Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, agreed on a truce on Thursday to end a flare-up in cross-border fighting, two Palestinian officials said.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials. A Palestinian official with knowledge of the ceasefire talks, which were mediated by Egypt, said the truce would begin at 20:45 GMT.

Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza on Wednesday night and Thursday, and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into Israel.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by Andrew Roche)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 02:09 AM

