Israel accuses Iran of concealing nuclear material for weapons program

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday accused Iran of hiding nuclear-related material at a warehouse in Tehran, which he said proved it had not abandoned its nuclear weapons programme.

"Today I am disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and materiel from Iran's secret nuclear programme," Netanyahu told the annual United Nations General Assembly.

"Since we raided the atomic archive, they've been busy cleaning out the atomic warehouse. Just last month they removed 15 kilograms of radioactive material. You know what they did with it?" he said. "They took it out and they spread it around Tehran in an effort to hide the evidence."

He called on the U.N.'s atomic agency to carry out immediate inspections at a location known to Israel.

(Reporting by John Irish, Arshad Mohammed, Yara Bayoumy and Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)

