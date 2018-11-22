Isolated and furious, Donald Trump fires back at US Chief Justice John Roberts for saying there aren't any 'Obama judges or Trump judges'

New York: “Donald Trump pardoned one turkey, the other one is co-operating with the Robert Mueller probe”, goes a joke on Twitter summing up the jittery White House mood ahead of the big Thanksgiving holiday when turkeys are carved up across America’s dinner tables and Donald Trump hit another low by directly attacking US chief justice John Roberts who contradicted Trump declaring there are no “Obama judges or Trump judges”.

Trump held back his Twitter thumb for barely a few hours while he played a quick round of golf with Jack Nicklaus and his son Gary and grandson on Day One of his 6-day retreat at Mar-a-Lago before he exploded.

Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an “independent judiciary,” but if it is why...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

.....are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security - these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

Most likely Trump's aides told him to ditch tweeting, stop watching telly and instead spend some time with family. Trump would have listened to nobody, much like how Bob Woodward describes in his best seller ‘Fear’: “Grievance was a big part of Trump’s core, very much like a 14 year old boy who felt he was being picked on unfairly. You couldn’t talk to him in adult logic. Teenage logic was necessary”.

Trump’s rage aganinst Roberts erupted barely hours after he made nice with the Saudis, prasing them to the skies for falling oil prices and trying to distract from his stunning reaction to the Khashoggi murder probe and his vicious attack against judge(s) who rule against his trigger happy executive orders.

In a rare rebuke and stark divergence from his aversion for the public glare, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts took a swipe at Trump, saying there are no “Obama judges or Trump judges” after the president attacked the judge who ruled against his attempt to restrict asylum seekers at the border.

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for."

Note here that Justice Roberts chose to give this quote to the Associated Press, a global news wire service, which guaranteed the message extraordinary media spray, rather than say, soften its edges by speaking to a specific news outlet.

As for the 9th circuit court, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco this week temporarily stopped Trump’s efforts to bar migrants who illegally cross the border from seeking asylum. "Whatever the scope of the president's authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden," the judge wrote.

Things are not going well for the US president. It’s “horrible, just horrible” to use one of Trump’s pet phrases.

Donald Trump’s racist rants didn’t succeed in the midterm elections, there is growing evidence that his predominantly white male base is not enough to pull through in 2020, a wave of oversight investigations against him and family is a 100% certainty and his #CrookedHillary strategy just bombed on his own front porch when Washington Post broke a story this week about Ivanka Trump using personal emails to conduct “government business” and Trump’s attempts to throw pesky reporters out of the White House met with glorious failure too.

The Robert Mueller probe is really the only flank where Donald Trump has not been officially swatted down in the last few weeks of non-stop embarrasments for the US president starting with the Democratic takeover of the House of representaitives in what is undeniably a blue wave in the US.

Trump has retreated for a 6-day thanksgiving getaway to his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, to lick his wounds at leisure, after some of his headline grabbing rhetoric on migrant caravans and biased judges got skewered so badly in the last 72 hours that even his pet television mouthpiece Fox News was unable to spin a Trumpian halo over it.

Trump’s oddball, exclamation point filled presidential statement trying to protect Saudi Arabia is the subject of massive backlash from within his own party - which has so far been reluctant to break with the president.

Sample these tweets below, some of them from Republicans have a strong whiff of that familiar ‘nothing to lose’ confidence after an election shellacking. In Tulsi Gabbard, a woman war veteran, Trump seems to have met his match.

Republican Tennessee Senator Bob Corker: “I never thought I’d see the day a White House would moonlight as a public relations firm for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.”

Arizona GOP Senator Jeff Flake: “Great allies don’t plot the murder of journalists, Mr. President. Great allies’ don’t lure their own citizens into a trap, then kill them.”

Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 21, 2018

Last heard on Twitter, Trump has gone back to his tried and tested "migrant invasion" rant: "There are a lot of CRIMINALS in the Caravan. We will stop them. Catch and Detain! Judicial Activism, by people who know nothing about security and the safety of our citizens, is putting our country in great danger. Not good!"

It didn't work in the 2018 midterms, the House Democrats are going to launch investigations anyway, the 9th circuit court isn't going to disappear and 2020 is still 2 years away.