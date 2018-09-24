Islamic state's Amaq agency posts video of men allegedly involved Iran attack

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State's Amaq agency has posted a video of three men in a vehicle who it said were on their way to carry out an attack on an Iranian military parade.

Two of the men spoke in Arabic about jihad, while the third spoke in Farsi suggesting they were targeting Iranian Revolutionary Guards, according to the recording, released after Saturday's assault on the Guards in the Iranian city of Ahvaz.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

