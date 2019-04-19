Islamic State says records 69 casualties from Nigerian army and African troops over past week

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State (IS) has recorded 69 casualties from the Nigerian Army and troops from an African anti-militant force in attacks over the past week, the Jihadist group said in a weekly paper on Thursday.

In its newspaper Al-Nabaa, it said the attacks took place in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno and a town in the Lake Chad region, which covers Chad and Nigeria.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.