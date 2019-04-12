Islamic State says it killed six members of east Libyan LNA force near Sabha

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State's AMAQ news agency said on Thursday that the Islamist militant group had killed six soldiers from the east Libyan LNA force near Sabha, in Libya's southwest.

Libyan National Army spokesman Ahmed Mismari confirmed the attack but said there had been no casualties on the LNA side.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Hesham Hajali; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

