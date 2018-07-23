You are here:
Islamic State claims suicide bombing targeting Afghan vice president: Amaq

World Reuters Jul 23, 2018 00:06:17 IST

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said on Sunday a suicide bomber targeted the Afghan vice president near Kabul airport, the group's Amaq news agency.

It said the bomber detonated his suicide jacket at a celebration held to receive the vice president, Abdul Rashid Dostum, but gave no further details.

Dostum narrowly escaped a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home on Sunday from more than a year in exile in Turkey over allegations of torturing and abusing a political rival.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 00:06 AM

