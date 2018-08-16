Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide blast that struck Shiite area in Kabul, left 34 students dead

Kabul: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the horrific suicide bombing the previous day that targeted a Shiite area of the Afghan capital, killing 34 students.

The claim of responsibility was posted on Thursday on the IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency. IS says its bomber, identified as "martyrdom-seeking brother Abdul Raouf al-Khorasani" carried out the attack, allegedly killing or wounding more than 200 students.

Afghanistan's Health Ministry has released a revised casualty toll, saying 34 students were killed and 57 were wounded. Afghanistan's IS affiliate is known as The Islamic State in Khorasan Province. Khorasan is the ancient name for an area that encompassed parts of present-day Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia.