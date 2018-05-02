Islamic state claims responsibility for gun attack north of Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a deadly gun attack near the Iraqi town of Tarmiya.

A security source had told Reuters that eight unarmed civilians were killed in the assault 25 km (15 miles) north of Baghdad on Tuesday.

Islamic State said it killed 22 people, describing them all as members of a government-backed Sunni Muslim tribal force called the Tribal Mobilisation Forces.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

