Islamic State claims it killed 10 soldiers in northeastern Nigeria

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State (IS) killed 10 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on the northeastern town of Magumeri, the group claimed through its news agency AMAQ on Saturday.

The Jihadist organization said the attack on the soliders took place in the town in northeastern Borno state on Friday. It published pictures of burned barracks and dead bodies it claimed belonged to the soldiers.

Three sources in Nigeria, including one military source, confirmed the claim.

(Reporting By Hesham Hajali in Cairo; Additional reporting by the Maiduguri newsroom; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Jan Harvey)

