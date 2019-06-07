Islamic State claims car bombs at Libya's eastern forces camp in Derna

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two car bomb explosions that targeted a military unit belonging to the eastern forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Derna earlier this week, the group's Al-Nabaa newspaper said.

At least 18 people were wounded in the explosions in the eastern coastal city, a medical source and residents told Reuters.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

