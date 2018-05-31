You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Islamic State claims Belgium attack, provides no evidence -statement

World Reuters May 31, 2018 02:05:43 IST

Islamic State claims Belgium attack, provides no evidence -statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a knife and shooting attack in the Belgian city of Liege, but provided no evidence for its claim.

It said in an online statement a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the attack on Tuesday which killed two policewomen and a bystander.

Islamic State regularly claims attacks that are thought to be Islamist-inspired, often without providing any proof the group was involved.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores