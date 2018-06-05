You are here:
Islamic State claim Kabul blast, provide no evidence - statement

World Reuters Jun 05, 2018 07:06:13 IST

Islamic State claim Kabul blast, provide no evidence - statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said it had carried out a deadly suicide attack on Monday near a gathering of Muslim clerics in Kabul, without providing evidence for its claim.

Monday's bomb attack killed 14 people, the latest in a series of attacks to hit the Afghan capital. The IS claim, made via an online statement, said 70 people had been killed.

Islamic State regularly makes claims for extremist attacks without providing any evidence it was involved.

