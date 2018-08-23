Islamic state chief, in rare speech, urges followers to persevere

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic state leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in his first purported speech in nearly a year, has called on followers to persevere, according to a statement posted on the group's media outlet.

"For the Mujahideen (holy warriors) the scale of victory or defeat is not dependant on a city or town being stolen or subject to that who has aerial superiority, intercontinental missiles or smart bombs," Baghdadi said in a recording posted on his al-Furqan media group.

Reuters was unable to verify whether the voice on the recording was Baghdadi's.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi)

