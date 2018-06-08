Islamic State attacks kill 22 pro-regime fighters, including 9 Iranian soldiers, in south Syria, claims report

Beirut: Islamic State group jihadists on Thursday killed 22 pro-regime fighters including 11 soldiers among them two officers, in surprise attacks in southern Syria, a monitor said.

Twelve jihadists also lost their lives in the assaults in the desert of the southern province of Sweida, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said. These were the first attacks of their kind in the area, where no IS presence had been noted in more than a year, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The 22 pro-regime combatants killed also included nine Iranians and fighters belonging to pro-Iran Shia militias, as well as two unidentified fighters, he said.

IS has ramped up its attacks against pro-regime forces since its fighters in May left their last stronghold near Damascus under an evacuation deal with the regime. The new toll brings to 184 the number of pro-regime troops killed in more than two weeks of jihadist attacks across the country since 22 May. At least 92 jihadists were killed during that same period.

IS in 2014 proclaimed a cross-border "caliphate" in Syria and neighbouring Iraq, but has since lost most of that territory to separate offensives by Russia-backed regime troops and a US-backed Kurdish-Arab alliance. The jihadists now control no more than three percent of Syria, the Observatory says, mostly in the eastern desert near the border with Iraq.

Earlier this week, IS assaults in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor killed 45 pro-regime fighters. More than 3,50,000 people have been killed since Syria's conflict started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.