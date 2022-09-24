Islamic regime snaps internet to curb protests in Iran as toll in violent clashes climbs to 26
Despite the internet connection being snapped, protesters—a large number of them women continued to gather chanting slogans against the rigid Islamic regime in Iran
New Delhi: Massive protests continued to rock the Iranian capital of Tehran for the eight straight day in the aftermath of the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who succumbed after being arrested by Iran’s ‘morality police’ earlier this month. The Iranian government responded by snapping Internet connections across the country to curb people from communicating and organising protests.
Several protestors feel that the situation, however, is now out of control as they continue to demonstrate against Iran’s authoritarian and suppressive regime. Despite the internet connection being snapped, protesters—a large number of them women continued to gather chanting slogans against the rigid Islamic regime in Iran.
Slogans such as “Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) Will Be Toppled in This Bloody Year” could be heard amongst the protestors, who continued to take to the streets even as the death toll for protestors killed during clashes climbed to 26, according to local Iranian media reports.
“Iranian regime is cutting the Internet to prevent people from organizing the protests and at the same time killing innocent protesters to create fear. Didn’t work,” reads one tweet on social media.
Though Tehran remains the epicentre of protests, violent clashes also occurred in Mashhad, Quchan, Shiraz and Tabriz.
Tonight in Tehran. Protesters chanting:
“Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) Will Be Toppled in This Bloody Year” .
Iranian regime is cutting the Internet to prevent people from organizing the protests and at the same time killing innocent protesters to creat fear. Didn’t work. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/mfzgL4W8Ei
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 23, 2022
In what is a first of sorts for most West Asian countries where patriarchy has been the norm for decades, men too have been pouring out on the streets of Iran’s capital to join the massive protests which erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini.
Waving black headscarves in the air, large groups of varsity students made up most of the protest gatherings with nearly as many men as there were women taking to the streets of the Iranian capital city, protesting the killing of Amini. The protests were marked by chants of “We don’t want forced hijab”.
In the past days, some protesting women have set their headscarves on fire on the streets in what can be seen as an unprecedented act of disobedience, while men burned banners of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in several towns including religious cities of Qom and Isfahan.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Personal is Political: Masih Alinejad, the woman whose hair fuelled the anti-hijab sentiment in Iran
It was a picture of Masih Alinejad’s hair in the wind that propelled Iranian women to let their hair down years ago. Now, the Iranian-American journalist is giving voice to the anti-hijab protests in the Islamic Republic through her social media
Gasht-e Ershad: Iran’s controversial morality police accused of Mahsa Amini's death
Iran’s morality police has received widespread condemnation since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Known as Gasht-e Ershad, their role is to ensure the compliance of the country’s conservative dress code
'Death to the dictator': 17 killed in Iran's anti-hijab upheaval after Mahsa Amini's death
In several videos appearing on social media, protestors in Iran could be heard shouting 'Death to the dictator' and 'Woman, life, freedom' during the biggest wave of protests to rock the country in almost three years