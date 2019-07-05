Islamabad raises issue of anti-Pakistan banners at cricket world cup match against Afghanistan with UK

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the British High Commissioner to Islamabad and raised the issue of displaying anti-Pakistan banners and disrespectful attitude shown by some spectators towards the national cricket team during a World Cup match with Afghanistan in England last week.

In his meeting with Thomas Drew here on Thursday, Qureshi "specifically highlighted that the use of sports venues for malicious propaganda was unacceptable", a Foreign Office statement said.

"The Foreign Minister raised the issue of anti-Pakistan banners and unruly conduct of a certain group of spectators towards Pakistan cricket team and its players," it said.

On June 29, police had to be called as violent clashes broke out between the rival supporters during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds which Pakistan won by three wickets.

West Yorkshire Police launched a probe into the incident and arrested three persons.

During the meeting, Qureshi and Drew also discussed bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue held in London in June, the statement said.

