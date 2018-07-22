ISI asked Pakistan chief justice to ensure Nawaz Sharif stays in jail till election: Islamabad HC judge

Lahore: A Pakistani high court judge on Sunday alleged that the country's powerful ISI spy agency is pressuring the chief justice and other judges to get favourable verdicts in different cases, including against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at the Rawalpindi Bar Association, Islamabad High Court judge Justice Shaukat Siddiqui openly lashed out at the Inter Services Intelligence for "controlling" the judiciary and media.

"Today, the judiciary and media have come in the control of 'bandookwala' (army). Judiciary is not independent. Even the media is getting directions from the military. The media is not speaking the truth because it is under pressure and has its interests," he said.

He said, "In different cases, the ISI forms benches of its choice to get desired results. The ISI had asked the chief justice to make sure that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz should not come out of jail before the 25 July election. It also had asked him not to include me in the bench hearing the appeal of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter in the Avenfield case. The chief justice told ISI that he would make a bench of its choice."

The bench deferred the Sharifs' appeal case after polls. Both Sharif and Maryam are serving ten and seven-year terms, respectively, in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in the Avenfield corruption case.

Both were arrested on 13 July on their arrival from London after an accountability court found them guilty over his family's ownership of four luxury flats in the UK capital.

Siddiqui further said, "I was offered by the ISI that a reference against me would be withdrawn if I agreed to co-operate with it. I was even offered to be made chief justice. But I refused as I believe that it is better to die than to sell my conscience."

The judge said the judiciary and media are a voice of people's conscience. "If their freedom is curbed, then Pakistan will remain no more an independent country. Owing to military dictatorship during half of 70 years of its history, Pakistan today is neither an Islamic nor a democratic country," Siddiqui said.