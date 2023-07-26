Is Red Light Therapy the answer to skin problems? Know how it works

Red light therapy has become a trending topic on TikTok, with videos featuring the hashtag #redlighttherapy gaining immense popularity. These videos showcase users using red light to enhance their skin’s appearance, asserting that it can be beneficial for acne, aging, and hair loss issues.

However, it is essential to recognise that red light therapy is not merely a passing TikTok fad; it has earned approval from dermatologists as a legitimate treatment method.

It is important to differentiate the therapy from harmful UV rays emitted by the sun, which can cause skin aging and cancer. Red light falls within the visible light spectrum, typically around 600 nanometers in wavelength.

Preliminary evidence suggests that red light might also aid in managing acne and aging by regulating skin oil production and enhancing collagen production.

For optimal results, it is advisable to consult a board-certified dermatologist before attempting red light therapy.

At-home red light therapy devices, such as masks, can be used, but caution is necessary. One should only purchase devices from reputable companies or those recommended by their dermatologist, and strict adherence to the provided instructions regarding usage frequency and duration is crucial to prevent skin damage.

Eye protection is equally important during red light therapy.

With inputs from agencies