Is China building a military base at Myanmar’s Coco Island just 55-km from Andamans?

New Delhi: Recent satellite imagery of Myanmar’s Coco Islands in the Bay of Bengal, located barely 55 kilometres north of the strategic Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have raised concerns within the Indian security establishment. The photos reveal that Myanmar may soon be intending to conduct maritime surveillance operations from Great Coco Island, the largest in the isolated archipelago.

Myanmar’s Coco Islands is no stranger to geopolitical intrigue in the region and has earlier too been a controversial subject among analysts and policymakers in South Asia.

It is well known that since the early 1990s, Myanmar, a volatile nation itself has permitted a Chinese signals intelligence facility on the archipelago. Despite very little evidence of its existence, apart from a heavily weathered radar station, the islands have often attracted attention from neighbouring countries.

Tell-tale signs of military modernization and increased activity on the islands have emerged and instead of the dubious Chinese radar station the islands may be getting facilities to support aircraft movement — definitely a worrying makeover.

Photos from January 2023 by Maxar Technologies, which specializes in satellite imagery, indicate renewed levels of construction activity on Great Coco Island. Visible are two new hangars, a new causeway and what appears to be an accommodation bloc, all of which are visible in proximity to a freshly lengthened 2,300-metre runway and radar station.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide India’s Eastern Fleet strategic depth in the Bay of Bengal and command approaches to the Strait of Malacca and ignoring any development close to it may prove costly for the country in future.

In late March, there could also be seen proof of land clearing efforts on the southern tip of Great Coco, just beyond the causeway connecting the islands, — translating into more construction work to follow.

Myanmar has been isolated globally over the past two years due to its civil war and the military junta, known as the Tatmadaw, too is beginning to look less powerful than earlier.

Of late, China has made a large investment in the country through the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor to access Indian Ocean sea lanes as a way to bypass the Strait of Malacca – which has acted as a critical sea lane for shipping destined for China’s east coast – and direct energy imports instead over land into China’s Yunnan province.

It is no secret that Asian countries including India, Japan and the Philippines as well as the United States, Australia in the West are worried and cautious about China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean Region.

There is ample evidence which suggests Myanmar’s military coup has increased Beijing’s influence in that country. With Myanmar’s armed forces struggling to control large portions of the country and with the economy in freefall, China seems to be taking advantage of the regime and protecting its investments for now.

Chinese companies are believed to be operating on the ground, building major infrastructure projects such as deep-water ports, while the military junta is allocating the few troops it has left to protect them.

The militarization of the Coco Islands by the Tatmadaw, combined with the wider Chinese developments occurring inland, could pose a significant security challenge to India and its navy. It is impossible to ignore that the latest developments have wider implications for India’s strategic interests in the region, as New Delhi seeks to counter China’s growing influence in South Asia.

With the Coco Island developments coming to light, India may soon face a new airbase close by in a country increasingly linked to China.

What is more worrying is that if China were to apply pressure to the military junta in Myanmar, leveraging naval intelligence acquired from surveillance flights from Great Coco for desperately needed economic investment, it would give Beijing a crucial regional advantage over New Delhi.

Concerns that China could use Myanmar to monitor the Indian Navy are not new, especially in the context of Great Coco. Conspiracy theories dominate the recent history of the Coco Island chain. Despite efforts to debunk them, they underscore almost all the theories around Great Coco, with any activity by Myanmar to reinforce its military presence seen as having a Chinese hand behind it.

Rumours abound

Till date, rumours of a Chinese intelligence post persist, but the available evidence points to the facilities being operated by the Tatmadaw. Instead of a non-existent Chinese radar post, the Bay of Bengal may soon have to contend with an airbase hosting Myanmar’s air force.

The significance of Great Coco Island and its utility as a base for aircraft to survey the Indian Ocean is growing. The recent photographs released by Maxar add to the evidence indicating that the facilities on the archipelago are steadily being upgraded. The runway has been lengthened and new hangars are being built, combined with a limited land reclamation project.

With the military junta in Myanmar once again isolated by Western sanctions and hounded by instability within the country, and with ties between Beijing and the West at their lowest ebb since Tiananmen Square, the conditions reflect what was seen in 1988, but to a far greater extent. Myanmar’s junta has few friends left and the few assets it has are increasingly dependent on China to sustain.

If, in the near future, Myanmar were to get the base fully established and functional, surveillance flights could easily track movements to and from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands putting India’s maritime security at risk.

With China’s well-established intelligence practices, local intelligence from Great Coco could find its way, either through espionage or consent, to Beijing and Shanghai. For India, this archipelago in the Bay of Bengal may now become a source for active concern given that the relations between New Delhi and Beijing are showing no signs of improving.

