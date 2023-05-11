'Irony of Pakistan': Imran Khan's PTI uses 'The Kashmir Files' song to target Pak Army

Amid the political mayhem in cash-strapped Pakistan, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used a song from Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ on social media in their movement targeting the Pakistan Army.

‘The Kashmir Files’ was a film on Pakistan-sponsored Islamist terrorism in Kashmir, forcing exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley.

Vivek Agnihotri took a potshot on the PTI and tweeted, “IRONY OF PAKISTAN: See the power of Indic cinema. The official account of @ImranKhanPTI is using the official song of #TheKashmirFiles illegally in his official video on Instagram.”

He added, “For the ill informed, this is written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz. We bought the rights from Faiz House. There are many versions. This is our legal copyright version.”

Enraged over the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case on Tuesday, the supporters of the PTI chief had stormed the General Headquarters of the Army. They set the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander on fire while attacking military vehicles and installations.

Paramilitary forces whisked away Imran Khan on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday sent the former prime minister on an eight-day physical remand to the anti-corruption watchdog.

At least eight people have died and nearly 300 others injured across Pakistan in violent clashes between Khan’s supporters and security forces.

(With inputs from PTI)

