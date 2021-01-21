Irked by slow EU rollout, Hungary approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus
The vaccine, Sputnik V, received a six-month authorisation Wednesday from Hungary’s National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, institute director Matyas Szentivanyi told public television
Budapest: Hungarian authorities have approved a Russian coronavirus vaccine, moving the country closer to becoming the first in the European Union to administer the shot to its population.
The vaccine, Sputnik V, received a six-month authorisation Wednesday from Hungary’s National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, institute director Matyas Szentivanyi told public television. It must be approved by the country’s National Public Health Center, a process that could take several weeks.
Hungary was the first EU country to receive samples of the Russian vaccine in November.
Around 1,34,000 people have been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in Hungary so far. Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, has been critical of the speed of the EU’s vaccine rollout and pursued separate agreements with Russia and China in an effort to get more doses to the central European country.
Sputnik V — hailed in August by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the world’s first registered COVID-19 vaccine — has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency, the bloc’s medicines regulator. But member states may negotiate separately with manufacturers not covered by the bloc’s joint procurement programme, and issue temporary emergency use approval to such vaccines.
The Russian vaccine has been approved in six countries including Argentina, Belarus, and Serbia, Hungary’s non-EU neighbour, which began administering Sputnik V this month.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
All Covid-19 vaccines from India being developed for storage at 2-8 deg Celsius: DBT Secy
Logistics at many stages have been worked out keeping this target temperature in mind to meet storage availability.
Coronavirus News Updates: UK approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, pre-orders 7 mn doses
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In trials with more than 30,000, the Moderna vaccine offered nearly 95 percent protection from severe COVID-19
Coronavirus News Updates: Bharat Biotech says Bhopal volunteer who died 10 days after trial jab was 'healthy' in follow-ups
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A 42-year-old volunteer from Bhopal died nearly ten days after he participated in the clinical trial for Covaxin; poisoning is suspected but officials said that the exact cause of the death will be known after viscera test