Irish swimmer found surrounded by dolphins after being stranded at sea for 12 hours

After being stranded in the sea for over twelve hours, a man was rescued from the icy waters of Tralee Bay, Ireland, when rescuers spotted a pod of dolphins surrounding him.

Fenit RNLI volunteers rescued the 24-year-old Ruairí McSorley, who had previously achieved fame as the “Frostbit boy” from a 2015 viral video, on Sunday, 22 August. McSorley was spotted by volunteers in the fading light as a pod of dolphins circled around him.

He was found wearing only a pair of swimming trunks. According to rescuers, he was still conscious. The volunteers believe the dolphins were not aggressive, but were trying to protect McSorley or help him reach the shore.

RNLI volunteer Finbarr O'Connell said the one-time viral sensation was “very lucky”. He added that a delay of even half an hour would have resulted in death.

According to media reports, McSorley had planned to swim more than eight kilometres to Mucklaghmore Rock. But he was unprepared for the sheer effort.

A coastguard discovered his clothes on the beach and alerted rescuers. Lifeboats and helicopters were engaged in the search. The crew rescued McSorley, ferrying him to the shore and transporting him to the University Hospital at Kerry for treatment.

McSorley said he was feeling well and had experienced no serious harm.

Recounting the incident, the swimmer said that he “wouldn’t have got in to start with if I didn’t know I was going to be grand”. He added that only his kidneys required a bit of readjustment post his strenuous experience.

McSorley became an internet sensation in 2015 after he appeared in a news interview and talked about the weather in a thick, funny Irish accent.

Fenit RNLI lifeboat operations manager Gerard O'Donnell urged swimmers to maintain all precautions in order to avoid being stranded at sea. The Water Safety Ireland has asked swimmers and beachgoers to remain within their depth while in the water.