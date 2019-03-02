Irish PM says hard Brexit on March 29 unlikely

BELFAST (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday that it was unlikely Britain would crash out of the European Union without a deal on March 29.

Asked by journalists in Belfast whether a deal was close, Varadkar said he did not want to say much as "we are entering quite a sensitive period over the next week or two".

"But I think that the United Kingdom crashing out of the European Union on March 29 without a deal is unlikely. I think we will have a deal or we'll have an extension," he said.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

