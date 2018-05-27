Irish anti-abortion campaign concedes it has lost referendum

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The main group opposing the liberalisation of Ireland's abortion law conceded on Saturday that it has lost Friday's referendum by an overwhelming margin, a spokesman said.

The people of Ireland "weighed it in the balance and it came down on one side. I obviously would have preferred if they had come down on the other," John McGuirk, communications director for the "Save the 8th" campaign told national broadcaster RTE.

"There is no prospect of the (abortion rights) legislation not being passed," McGuirk added.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

