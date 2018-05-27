You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Irish anti-abortion campaign concedes it has lost referendum

World Reuters May 27, 2018 00:05:16 IST

Irish anti-abortion campaign concedes it has lost referendum

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The main group opposing the liberalisation of Ireland's abortion law conceded on Saturday that it has lost Friday's referendum by an overwhelming margin, a spokesman said.

The people of Ireland "weighed it in the balance and it came down on one side. I obviously would have preferred if they had come down on the other," John McGuirk, communications director for the "Save the 8th" campaign told national broadcaster RTE.

"There is no prospect of the (abortion rights) legislation not being passed," McGuirk added.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores