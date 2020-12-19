Ireland man proposes to train-driver girlfriend at Dublin station, video goes viral

Conor O'Sullivan was waiting at the station with a ring, a bouquet and a bottle of champagne. He also had placed a sign reading, “Will you marry me?” on the station platform

Despite the year being riddled with news of heartaches and sorrow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed to be ending on a warm note for some. In a grand gesture which won a lot of hearts on social media, a man named Conor O'Sullivan in Ireland's Dublin station proposed to his train-driver partner Paula Carbó Zea as the train pulled into Pearse station in a new video that is being circulated online.

According to a report in The Irish Times, Conor was waiting at the station at 9 pm with a ring, a bouquet and a bottle of champagne. He also had placed a sign reading, “Will you marry me?” on the station platform. To make the proposal more romantic, he even made arrangements to play their song, 'You Make Me Better' by James Blunt in the background.

The report added that his girlfriend Paula Carbó Zea who was driving a Dart train to Fairview, said yes.

Carbó Zea told the publication that she was expecting something for Christmas, but she did not think that Conor would pull something like that, adding she was extremely surprised.

Midwife Clodagh Maher captured the moment Conor proposed to his partner, captioning the short clip, “Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at Pearse Station."

Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at pearse station. 😍😍😭🙌🏻 @IrishRail #PearseProposal 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIN0JHPvzV — Clodagh Maher (@Clodagh1990) December 15, 2020

As per a report in The Independent, Carbó Zea, who is originally from Barcelona moved to Ireland three years back and the couple met a month after she arrived in Ireland. They have been together ever since.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told the publication that they were happy to facilitate the surprise proposal. Carbó Zea said she did not anticipate marrying until summer of 2022.