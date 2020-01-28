You are here:
Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

World Reuters Jan 28, 2020 03:12:58 IST

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.

The PM also condemned attacks that targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and pledged to boost Iraqi protection of it.

Abdul Mahdi also stressed the importance of respecting Iraq's sovereignty by everyone.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

